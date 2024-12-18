WASHINGTON- Who owns your home? A new bill in Congress wants to help renters find out by creating a national rental property registry.
The bill would direct the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to evaluate the cost and practicality of such a registry, including potential privacy concerns and accessibility for people with disabilities or limited English proficiency.
The legislation comes as rental prices rise in Delaware, where affordable housing remains scarce.
Supporters believe a registry could help renters identify landlords, request repairs, and hold property owners accountable for poor conditions.
“It is no secret that for too many Americans, it is increasingly difficult to determine who owns their rental homes, making it harder for renters to address repairs and other urgent needs,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester.
The bill has backing from housing groups, including the Delaware State Housing Authority and Housing Alliance Delaware.