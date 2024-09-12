REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Repaving of Rehoboth Avenue is now scheduled to begin around Oct. 1, according to the City of Rehoboth Beach.
The city says the start date was pushed back due to the contractor finishing work on Shuttle Road. City officials say initial work will include crosswalks and curbing, with milling and repaving to follow.
Work will occur between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily, from Sunday evening through Friday morning. The city says the project will start at the drawbridge, head east, loop around the bandstand restrooms, and proceed west to the traffic circle.
City officials say that the hope is that the contractor can complete the work before overnight winter temperatures get too cold for paving. If not, the city says the contractor will have to complete the project in the spring before the summer season.
The roadwork has sparked concerns from local businesses. Christmas Spirit and Gidgets Gadgets are concerned that the road work will negatively impact their businesses as this entails taking up parking spaces along the avenue.
The city says information about the DelDOT-managed project will be posted to the "Additional Projects" page at Reach Out Rehoboth.