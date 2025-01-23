OCEAN CITY, Md.- Several turtles rescued by local marine conservation teams are making remarkable progress in their recovery journeys, thanks to the dedication of rehabilitation experts. The National Aquarium Stranding Response is celebrating the recoveries of three of its turtles who were rescued off the coast of the Eastern Shore.
According to the organization, Pegasus, a turtle rescued from Assateague National Park over the summer, faced significant hurdles, including a refusal to eat and requiring nutritional support. After months of intensive care, Pegasus is now eating consistently independently. Rehabilitation staff are also addressing her buoyancy issues with temporary weight therapy while encouraging her natural foraging behaviors.
Leprechaun, a Kemp's Ridley turtle rescued by the MERR Institute in Delaware, is recovering from severe injuries caused by a vessel strike and battling internal infections. Though Leprechaun still struggles to eat without assistance, the team continues to provide essential nutritional support as this critically endangered turtle heals.
Ghost, a Loggerhead turtle rescued in October from West Ocean City, Maryland, has fully recovered from a rear flipper laceration. Ghost now has a hearty appetite for shrimp, squid, fish, and blue crab. Ghost has recently been taken off all medications, is preparing for a pre-release exam, and is expected to return to the ocean soon.
The rehabilitation results are a testament to the effort of local stranding response teams and their partners. "We’re so grateful for the care and dedication of our team in helping these turtles make incredible strides towards recovery," the team shared.