LEWES, Del. — An important part of Lewes' history is undergoing restoration.
The deVries Monument, located near Roosevelt Inlet on Pilottown Road, marks the site of a Dutch colony established in 1631. Sponsored by explorer David deVries, the settlement laid the groundwork for Delaware eventually becoming its own state, separate from Maryland.
“Without the deVries colony, it is likely the Delaware we know and love today would instead be part of the state of Maryland,” said Denise Clemons, chair of Historic Lewes.
The redesign and restoration project is being led by the Greater Lewes Foundation. The new ground-level design will address required accessibility and safety concerns, as well as allow larger groups of people to enjoy the monument.
A statue of deVries sits atop the Zwaanendael Museum in downtown Lewes. While the original colony was destroyed, deVries later visited the site during a second voyage.
Construction is expected to continue through the end of the year, depending on material availability, according to Project Manager Mark Chura with the Greater Lewes Foundation. Lewes in Bloom will take charge of new plantings scheduled for the spring.