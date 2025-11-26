Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST FRIDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters. For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM EST Friday. For the Gale Warning, from 6 AM to 10 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&