SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Development, land preservation and infrastructure are taking center stage in the race for Sussex County Council's District 5 seat, where incumbent John Rieley faces challenger Jill Hicks. Both candidates say managing growth will be one of the county's biggest challenges. But they have different ideas about how to address it as Sussex County prepares for its next 10-year comprehensive plan update, scheduled for 2028.
Rieley, who has represented District 5 since 2019, says his experience on council makes him the right person to help guide that process. Hicks, a former Wawa executive and co-founder of the Sussex Preservation Coalition, says the county needs stronger land-use regulations and infrastructure requirements.
Different approaches to development
Hicks moved to Sussex County in 2015 after a corporate career with Wawa, where she worked in strategic planning and budgeting. She later co-founded the Sussex Preservation Coalition with current Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum. Hicks said the group formed to advocate for stronger protections for forests, wetlands and farmland. She said her experience in local advocacy motivated her to run for council.
"I want to move from advocacy to a place where I can actually initiate and create new laws to regulate what's going on," Hicks said.
Hicks believes her planning background would also help guide the county's next comprehensive plan. Rieley, a retired financial adviser who owns and operates Riley Brothers Farm in Millsboro, said his nearly eight years on council have given him valuable experience with land-use decisions.
"I've learned quite a bit, quite a bit about land use, and quite a bit about how the county operates," Rieley said. "And as we are right on the eve of the update of the 10-year comprehensive plan, that's my main motivation for running again."
Rieley said the county has denied 56 applications for zoning changes or conditional uses during his time on council. He also said more than 7,000 acres have been set aside for preservation during that period.
"We've put over 7,000 acres aside into preservation in the time I've been here," Rieley said.
Infrastructure and growth
Both candidates point to infrastructure as a major concern, but they differ on how development should move forward.
Hicks said roads, schools, health care and affordable housing for essential workers all need attention.
She wants stronger regulations tying development to available infrastructure.
"I am very much looking forward to getting down to work on creating adequate infrastructure regulations so that development can continue unless the infrastructure can handle it," Hicks said.
Hicks also said she would support considering a development moratorium, with a possible exception for projects that include workforce housing. She offered 20% affordable housing as an example.
Rieley said the county must balance property owners' rights with the interests of the community. He argued that the county cannot simply reject every development application because of potential legal challenges. Rieley said the county has faced five lawsuits in the recent past, with some cases still being defended. He did not identify the specific cases.
"If you say no, there is a possibility you could be sued," Rieley said.
Rieley also pointed to improved coordination with DelDOT and the state Office of Planning as part of the county's efforts to address infrastructure needs.
Disagreement over state legislation
Both candidates raised concerns about state legislation and its potential impact on Sussex County's growth. Rieley expressed concerns about Senate Bill 23 and House Bill 450, saying he believes they could lead to additional development.
"My concern is it's going to open the floodgates to development," Rieley said.
Hicks also criticized parts of Senate Bill 23. She said she opposes removing public testimony for certain subdivision applications and believes the legislation should do more to encourage workforce housing.
A former supporter now challenging Rieley
The race also comes with a history between the candidates. Hicks endorsed and campaigned for Rieley during his 2022 re-election campaign. She said she became disappointed with what she viewed as a lack of follow-through on his promises.
"I'm disappointed that he didn't come through with all the promises he had made," Hicks said. "So that's why I'm running now."
Rieley is seeking another term, pointing to his record on land preservation, development decisions and county finances. With the next comprehensive plan expected in 2028, both candidates say the decisions made by the next council will help shape Sussex County's future. District 5 voters will decide between Rieley and Hicks in the Nov. 3 general election.
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