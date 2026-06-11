DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Senate unanimously passed a bill Thursday that would begin the process of adding the right to hunt, fish and trap to the state constitution.
Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 212 is sponsored by Sen. Dave Wilson, R-Lincoln. The bill now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.
The proposal would recognize hunting, fishing and trapping as part of Delaware’s natural heritage and preferred methods of wildlife management.
The bill also states the amendment would not limit trespass or property laws, affect water rights, restrict the state’s authority over commercial activity or prevent the suspension or revocation of hunting, fishing or trapping licenses.
Supporters say the measure would provide long-term protection for outdoor traditions while preserving the General Assembly’s ability to regulate wildlife management through science-based conservation practices, licensing requirements and humane methods.
“Delaware has a proud tradition of hunting, fishing, and trapping that connects generations of families to our outdoors and our natural resources,” Wilson said. “SB 212 makes clear that those rights are valued in our state while fully preserving the Legislature’s authority to manage wildlife based on sound science and conservation needs.”
Because the bill proposes a constitutional amendment, it would need approval by two-thirds of each chamber in two consecutive General Assemblies following a general election before being adopted.
The bill now heads to the House.