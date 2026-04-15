MILTON, Del. - A proposed residential development on Cave Neck Road in Milton has been deferred for a third time as concerns about infrastructure continue to be raised.
The project, known as River’s Edge, calls for a cluster subdivision of 187 single-family homes on roughly 125 acres. Plans indicate about 43 acres of trees could be cleared as part of the development.
Attorney Glenn Mandalas, representing the developers, said the proposal meets all Sussex County development requirements. However, some nearby residents say the area’s infrastructure is not prepared to support that level of growth.
“I understand that we need progress and development, and that includes new homes and housing,” said Andrea Whay-Nelson, a Milton resident. “But the infrastructure in this local area does not support it.”
The Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission deferred the application during its latest meeting, marking the third delay for the project. The commission voted to keep the public record open to receive input from the Delaware Department of Transportation regarding the future of Round Pole Bridge Road.