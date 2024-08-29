WORCESTER COUNTY, Md - Sections of U.S. Route 113 (Worcester Highway) and U.S. 13 (Market St.) near Pocomoke City will experience work that the Maryland State Highway Administration (MSHA) says will improve the roads.
Starting Tuesday, Sept, 3, 2024 milling (removing the top layer of asphalt) will begin on Route 13 to Old Virginia Rd. Then on Wednesday Sept, 4 work will start on Route 113 to 13 and Ames Plaza. The work hours have been set for 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.
The MSHA says to expect single lane closures and there could be significant delays during the work hours. The project is scheduled to be completed by November.