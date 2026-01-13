SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A nonprofit group is pushing back against Sussex County Council’s recent vote to rezone more than 39 acres of farmland near Lewes for housing and commercial use, filing an appeal aimed at stopping the controversial Belmead project.
On Monday, Route 24 Alliance formally submitted an appeal to challenge the council’s Dec. 16 decision, which paves the way for housing and commercial space along the increasingly congested Route 24 corridor.
The land is currently used as a horse farm. In its appeal, the group argues the rezoning violates both state and county laws and is "inconsistent with the public's safety, welfare, and convenience."
Other concerns stated in the appeal said that county council members "misunderstood several crucial data points," including the amount of traffic that would result from the project and the timing of highway improvements to adjust for the influx of traffic.
CoastTV reached out to Belmead Farm, LLC for comment but did not hear back.
In a 3–2 vote, the council's approval of the zoning change from AR-1 Agricultural Residential to C-4 Planned Commercial, allowing the proposed development to move forward, drew varying opinions from the council.
Council members Matt Lloyd, Steve McCarron and Douglas Hudson voted in favor, citing the county’s growing demand for housing and alignment with the county’s comprehensive plan.
“The reality is we need more housing, and this plan provides that, including affordable housing,” Lloyd said during the Dec. 16 meeting.
However, Councilwoman Jane Gruenebaum and Councilman John Rieley opposed the rezoning. Gruenebaum pointed to environmental concerns, increased traffic, and the site’s proximity to schools.
“This particular location is not appropriate for this kind of development,” Gruenebaum said. She also proposed an amendment to require that 15 percent of any future residential units on the site be designated as affordable housing.
The appeal comes shortly after Sussex County Council unanimously rejected another large-scale proposal, the Atlantic Fields project, also located along Route 24. That development plan called for 23 buildings, including major retailers such as Target and Costco.