The U.S. Coast Guard says it received two separate reports around noon Sunday of a blue sailboat rocking in rough conditions, with wind gusts estimated at 15 to 20 knots.
One report indicated an anchor line could be seen extending from the sailboat.
The Coast Guard launched a boat from Indian River Inlet to investigate. Coast Guard crew members reached the sailboat and assisted the man on board.
Investigators say they learned the sailboat had been on a shoal when the sailor pulled up his anchor line. According to the USCG, the boat's outboard motor then dropped and struck the bottom, leaving the sailboat aground.
This sailboat snafu comes days after a sailboat belonging to a wanted man washed ashore in Cape Henlopen State Park.
Sunday's sailor, who is from Pasadena, Texas, was traveling from New York to Baltimore when he ran into trouble, according the Coast Guard.
Coast Guardsmen say the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control assisted the man in safely getting off the sailboat. He was not hurt.
The Coast Guard says authorities are working on a salvage plan to refloat the sailboat, which will likely need high tide.