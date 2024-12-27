SALISBURY, Md. – A 21-year-old Salisbury man, Don Jules, has been arrested following reports of shots fired and vehicle thefts early Friday morning.
According to the Salisbury Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Richwil Drive around 4:49 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, a witness reported seeing a man tampering with her car. When confronted, the man allegedly displayed a firearm and fired several shots into the air before fleeing.
Police canvassed the area and located Jules, who matched the description provided by the witness. During the investigation, officers also began receiving multiple reports from locals regarding broken-into vehicles and stolen belongings.
Several cars in the area were found with shattered windows and ransacked interiors. Jules was found in possession of a loaded semi-automatic handgun, burglary tools, and items reportedly stolen from the damaged vehicles.
Jules was taken into custody and transported to the Salisbury Police Department. A records search revealed that Jules was prohibited from possessing a regulated firearm due to prior warrants. He was later transferred to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he awaits a hearing before a District Court Commissioner.
The handgun in Jules' possession was determined not to be stolen, and investigations are ongoing into how he obtained the weapon. Police are continuing to collect reports from locals whose vehicles were affected and are urging anyone with additional information to contact the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-3165 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.
Jules is charged with several offenses, including possession of a regulated firearm while prohibited, handgun possession, discharging a firearm within city limits, theft, rogue and vagabond, and reckless endangerment.