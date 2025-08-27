FELTON, Md. - Salisbury local sentenced for a shooting in 2022 that left a mother of three hurt after years of litigation.
The Delaware Attorney General's office secured a sentence for 28-year-old Jared Hopkins for a crime committed three years ago. In October of that year, the Hopkins fired multiple shots using a modified gun into a Felton residence, said the Delaware Department of Justice.
"The defendant's disregard for the safety of others could have easily turned fatal- as it stands this family is traumatized," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
The 34-year-old mother was at home with her husband and three children when she was struck by the gunfire according to Delaware State Police Colonel William D. Crotty. However, it was determined by authorities that Hopkins had mistaken the home for one belonging to someone who had previously robbed him.
"The victim was a mother spending time with her children at home when she was senselessly shot. No one should ever have to experience that kind of terror." said Crotty.
Hopkins is somebody Delaware State Police is all too familiar with. On April 29, the Salisbury man took a plea deal on first degree assault, possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, and charges for reckless endangerment in the first degree.
The Delaware DOJ announced that the mother eventually made a recovery. In the case of Hopkins, he was sentenced to 55 years of incarceration, with all but 14 years suspended.