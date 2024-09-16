WICO STATES ATTORNEY

Sentencing was deferred pending receipt of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. 

SALISBURY, Md.- Rafael Colon-Echevarria, 48, of Salisbury, pleaded guilty to child sex abuse in a case involving a child under 10 years old. 

The plea was entered on September 16, 2024, in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County.

The court has deferred sentencing pending a pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. Echevarria will be required to register as a Tier 3 Sexual Offender for life and will be subject to Lifetime Sexual Offender Supervision.

Rafael ColonEchevarria

Rafael Colon Echevarria, age 48, of Salisbury, MD. (Photo: Office of the State’s Attorney for Wicomico County) 

The abuse occurred between 2015 and 2019. 

Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes commented, "When children are abused by those they trust, it is a horrific crime. Such abuse is often hidden and can take years for survivors to fully comprehend. It takes immense bravery for a survivor to come forward. Thanks to the thorough investigation and the multi-disciplinary approach of the Child Advocacy Center, justice has been served. I hope this outcome provides the survivor with some relief and closure."

Dykes also praised Detective D. Schultz of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Child Protective Services, the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, and the Berks County Children’s Alliance Center for their contributions to the case. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Calabrese was recognized for his role in prosecuting the case. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you