...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level
expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal
waterways.
* WHERE...Kent and Inland Sussex.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most
vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along
inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional Coastal Flood Advisories are
possible beyond tonight's high tide cycle.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be
closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of
unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone
property.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Murderkill River at Bowers Beach
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
17/10 PM 6.9 1.2 1.0 Minor
18/10 AM 6.6 0.9 1.0 Minor
18/10 PM 7.3 1.6 1.6 Minor
19/10 AM 7.1 1.4 1.6 Minor
19/11 PM 7.0 1.3 1.5 Minor
20/11 AM 7.3 1.6 1.5 Minor
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
17/09 PM 6.3 1.7 0.9 Minor
18/09 AM 6.2 1.5 1.1 Minor
18/10 PM 6.6 2.0 1.3 Minor
19/10 AM 6.6 2.0 1.2 Minor
19/11 PM 6.4 1.8 1.3 Minor
20/11 AM 6.9 2.2 1.4 Minor
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to
Slaughter Beach DE.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Sentencing was deferred pending receipt of a mandatory pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment.
SALISBURY, Md.- Rafael Colon-Echevarria, 48, of Salisbury, pleaded guilty to child sex abuse in a case involving a child under 10 years old.
The plea was entered on September 16, 2024, in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County.
The court has deferred sentencing pending a pre-sentence investigation and mental health assessment. Echevarria will be required to register as a Tier 3 Sexual Offender for life and will be subject to Lifetime Sexual Offender Supervision.
The abuse occurred between 2015 and 2019.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes commented, "When children are abused by those they trust, it is a horrific crime. Such abuse is often hidden and can take years for survivors to fully comprehend. It takes immense bravery for a survivor to come forward. Thanks to the thorough investigation and the multi-disciplinary approach of the Child Advocacy Center, justice has been served. I hope this outcome provides the survivor with some relief and closure."
Dykes also praised Detective D. Schultz of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Child Protective Services, the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center, and the Berks County Children’s Alliance Center for their contributions to the case. Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Michael Calabrese was recognized for his role in prosecuting the case.