SALISBURY, Md. - A 17-year-old from Salisbury is being charged as an adult after allegedly setting fire to a home in Salisbury on Aug. 10. Two people were at home at the time the fire was started, and because of that, the most serious charges include attempted murder.
According to the Deputy State Fire Marshal, the occupants of the home were able to get out without injury. However, the home itself suffered an estimated $5,000 to $10,000 in damages.
The teenager faces these major charges:
-Arson 1st Degree
-Arson 2nd Degree
-2 counts of attempted 1st Degree Murder
-2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
-2 counts of Assault 1st Degree
-2 counts of Assault 2nd Degree
-2 counts of Reckless Endangerment
-Malicious Burning 1st Degree
-2 counts of Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000.00.
If found guilty of the Attempted Murder charges, the teen faces life in prison; if found guilty of the fire and assault charges, the teen faces 199 years in prison and /or $105,000.00 in fines.