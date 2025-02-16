Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Windy. A steady rain this morning, with showers continuing this afternoon. Morning high of 65F with temps falling to near 55. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.