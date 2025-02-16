SALISBURY, Md. – Two Salisbury University students have been awarded the U.S. Department of State’s Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship, allowing them to expand their academic and research experiences abroad.
Fruitland resident Herman, who moved to the U.S. from Haiti at age 12, has used the scholarship to study health behavior at the American Institute for Foreign Studies in Salzburg, Austria. His research, which focuses on malaria and the biochemical interactions of Plasmodium falciparum, builds on his previous work using fluorescence spectroscopy techniques.
Herman’s passion for health care stems from a personal battle with malaria as a child, an experience that led him to become a certified nursing assistant after high school.
“Having malaria as a child in Haiti left an unforgettable mark on me,” said Herman. “I saw firsthand how this dangerous disease affected me and everyone around me.”
His long-term goal is to pursue a doctorate at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine and become a physician scientist.
Salisbury junior Sam Dickerson of Chesapeake City, Maryland, is another 2025 Gilman recipient. Next summer, he will spend 10 days in Estonia studying computer visualization in space at the University of Tartu, a Sister City to Salisbury. A computer science and English major, Dickerson was inspired to study biomechanics after reading The Lost Art of Running. His research focuses on using artificial intelligence to analyze running techniques, a project driven by his own struggles with lower-leg injuries.
As a student worker in SU’s Nationally Competitive Fellowships Office, Dickerson helps his peers apply for opportunities like the Gilman Scholarship. He hopes his experience in Estonia will enhance his skills and allow him to encourage more students to take advantage of study abroad programs.
“I think that the opportunity to travel, especially to a completely new country, and to experience a different culture is really going to change my outlook,” Dickerson said. “It broadens your perspective. It’s something I won’t easily forget, so I’m probably going to have to write about it to get it out of my system.”
The Gilman program provides students with limited financial means the opportunity to study or intern abroad, equipping them with skills deemed critical to national security and economic prosperity.