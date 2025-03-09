SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo will host its annual Zoo Stampede 5K on May 3 from 9 -11 a.m.
The race will be held in front of the Zoo's east gate, located across from the Elks Golf Club, and will travel through the Zoo and the Salisbury Park greenway.
Participants are encouraged to dress in their favorite animal costumes, and the person with the most imaginative costume to be awarded a prize. Other prizes will be awarded to the male and female winners of the race, as well as the top three finishers in each age group.
Prices for registering for adults (ages 13 and up) and children (ages 12 and under) are $25 and $15 respectively, with Zoo members getting a $5 discount at purchase. On-site registration will also be available from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m., but at $30 for adults and $20 for children. Those who sign up before April 15 at 11:59 p.m. will also receive a tech shirt with their registration.
Post-race refreshments will be provided to participants, including bagels, fruits, and beverages. While service animals will be allowed, dogs and other animals are not permitted on zoo grounds or during the event.
The Salisbury Zoo says all proceeds from the event will go directly to the zoo and its conservation efforts, including the continued development of the bison exhibit which the event is based on. The east gate parking lot will be closed until the end of the event and other zoo visitors will be directed to park at the west parking lot. For more information and to register, you can visit their website.