SALISBURY, Md. — The Salisbury Zoo is celebrating the arrival of two black-handed spider monkeys, a mother-daughter pair named Sadie and Ripley. The duo recently traveled from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo in Nebraska to join the Zoo’s resident male spider monkey, Rozindi. Their addition will help strengthen the troop and provide companionship for Rozindi.
Sadie and Ripley will undergo a gradual introduction process with Rozindi before making their public debut in early March. During this transition, visitors may hear a variety of vocalizations as the monkeys acclimate to their new environment and each other.
Rozindi and Ripley are half-siblings, sharing the same father, and Rozindi already has a strong bond with Sadie, as they were raised together in Omaha before arriving in Salisbury.
Rozindi has been solo in the zoo after his brother, Dweasal, was killed after a fight between the two in September. Dweasal's injuries required surgery. While under anesthesia, he experienced complications that led to cardiopulmonary arrest. A necropsy revealed that a bite wound to Dweasal’s skull, along with swelling from the trauma, likely contributed to his reaction under anesthesia.
Black-handed spider monkeys (Ateles geoffroyi) are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Their populations are declining due to deforestation, illegal pet trade activity, and naturally low reproductive rates, which make recovery efforts challenging.
By caring for these animals, the Salisbury Zoo aims to raise awareness about the threats facing the species and support conservation efforts. The Zoo invites the community to visit and learn more about these remarkable primates as they settle into their new home.
For updates and additional information, follow the Salisbury Zoo on social media or visit salisburyzoo.org.