GEORGETOWN, Del. - Sandhill Fields has installed 17 new security cameras around the property to prevent future theft.
"We believe a security camera system at Sandhill Fields is essential for protecting the facility while ensuring the safety of our visitors. Having visual access to the property when we are not on site, will allow us respond quickly to incidents and to prevent theft and vandalism," said General Manager, Shannon Anfuso.
This follows the recent theft on the property in early August. According to the sports complex, thousands of dollars worth of equipment and resources were stolen.
It was not until four days later that a piece of that equipment, a Gator UTV, was recovered not far from the fields, spray painted. The incident continues to be investigated by the Georgetown Police Department.