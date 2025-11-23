REHOBOTH, Del. - Christmas cheer is returning to the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach resort area as the Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber of Commerce brings Santa’s House back to the Rehoboth Boardwalk at the end of Rehoboth Avenue. The chamber invites families to stop by, share their Christmas wish lists and snap photos with Santa, with donations accepted.
Santa is scheduled to appear Nov. 28 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., Nov. 29 and 30 from 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 6 and 7 from 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 13 and 14 from 1 to 3 p.m., Dec. 20 and 21 from 1 to 3 p.m., and Dec. 22 and 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. The chamber says hours are subject to change, weather permitting.
The chamber says visitors are encouraged to share photos from Santa’s House or the Visitor’s Center light display by tagging the Chamber on Facebook and Instagram.
According to the chamber, additional holiday activities include the Schellville Christmas Village throughout November and December, the Rehoboth Beach Tree Lighting on Nov. 28, the Holiday Rehoboth Beach Farmers' Market on Nov. 28, Small Business Saturday on Nov. 29, the Rehoboth Beach Hometown Christmas Parade on Dec. 1 and the Dewey Ball Drop on Dec. 31.