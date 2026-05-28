SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police said a second arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in Seaford that claimed the life of a 17-year-old Laurel teenager.
Police said 19-year-old Darrin West of Seaford was taken into custody in Maryland on May 27 with assistance from the Salisbury Police Department and Maryland State Police. West is being held in Maryland pending extradition to Delaware.
Once returned to Delaware, West will be charged with:
- First-degree murder
- Attempted first-degree robbery
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- First-degree conspiracy
The investigation stems from a shooting reported around 8:45 p.m. on May 21 in the 24000 block of German Road in Seaford.
Troopers responding to a car crash found 17-year-old Jacob Rinier Jr. of Laurel suffering from a gunshot wound inside the car. Police said troopers began lifesaving efforts before Rinier was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. A teenage passenger in the car was also taken to a hospital, evaluated and released.
Detectives said Rinier had arranged to meet West and 19-year-old Omar Vidro-Pacheco of Seaford at the Concord Pond boat ramp for a drug exchange.
According to DSP, West pulled out a handgun during the meeting and pointed it into the car before shooting Rinier as he drove away. Police said Rinier later lost consciousness while driving on German Road, causing the crash.
Police found a Hyundai Sonata registered to Vidro-Pacheco in the parking lot of the Concord Pond boat ramp and found Vidro-Pacheco nearby. He was charged with murder and related crimes, arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on a $1,126,000 cash bond.