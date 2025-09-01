SELBYVILLE, Del. - A Selbyville man was arrested Saturday night after firing a gun while intoxicated, Delaware State Police said.
Troopers responded around 9 p.m. on Aug. 30 to the 12000 block of Knolls Lane for a report of gunfire. Troopers said Justin Glowacki was yelling and firing a rimfire rifle at his feet and toward a nearby home occupied by two adults.
Glowacki was later contacted at his residence on Brinker Mansion Road and taken into custody without incident, troopers said.
He was charged with two counts of first-degree reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm while under the influence, and failure to comply with taking of photos and fingerprints. He was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $24,000 cash bond.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers.