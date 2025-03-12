WASHINGTON — Senator Angela Alsobrooks (D-Md.) introduced her first legislation on Tuesday, the Tariff Transparency Act. The bill aims to require the United States International Trade Commission to conduct an investigation into the impact of tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada. The bill would also require an investigation into the threat of tariffs.
Alsobrooks introduced The Tariff Transparency Act, with support from other Senate Democrats some including Chris Coons (D-Del.), Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) and Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).
President Trump has said tariffs will create more factory jobs, shrink the federal deficit, lower food prices and allow the government to subsidize childcare.
The full text of the legislation can be found online.