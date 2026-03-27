DELAWARE -Legislation aimed at addressing Delaware’s mental health provider shortage has cleared the state Senate and is now headed to the House of Representatives.
Senate Substitute 1 to Senate Bill 208, sponsored by Senate Republican Whip Brian Pettyjohn of Georgetown, would modernize the state’s psychology licensing laws by creating a regulated pathway for master’s-level psychology clinicians.
“Today’s vote is an important step toward strengthening Delaware’s mental health care system,” Pettyjohn said. “By creating a clear pathway for qualified master’s-level clinicians, we can expand the workforce and help more Delawareans get the care they need in a timely manner.”
The bill does not replace or diminish existing professional licenses. Instead, it introduces an additional role within the broader mental health care system, with oversight and standards intended to ensure quality care.
“Delaware is facing a growing demand for mental health services, and we need practical solutions to meet that challenge,” Pettyjohn said. “This legislation supports a more responsive system while maintaining strong safeguards for patients and providers alike.”
The proposal has received backing from the Delaware Psychological Association and reflects licensing models already in place in other states.
The legislation now moves to the House for further consideration.