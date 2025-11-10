WASHINGTON- The Senate passed a bill Monday to reopen the government, bringing the 41-day shutdown closer to an end. The vote was 60-40, with a small group of Democrats joining Republicans, despite criticism from many in their party.
The shutdown could continue a few more days as the House, which has been on recess since mid-September, returns to vote on the legislation. President Donald Trump has expressed support for the bill.
The legislation restores pay for federal workers, reverses recent mass firings, and funds the government through late January.The deal was reached after weeks of negotiations, led in part by three moderate senators: New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan and Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine.
Some Democrats, including Senate leader Chuck Schumer and Independent Bernie Sanders, said the vote was a mistake, arguing it didn’t protect health care programs. A separate vote on extending health care tax credits is expected in December.