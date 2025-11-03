DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Senate will reconvene this week in a special session to consider legislation focused on extending the deadline for property tax payments in New Castle County. The move follows a recent decision by the Delaware Court of Chancery affecting the county's tax process.
Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola announced that the 1st Special Session of the 153rd General Assembly will resume on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. The session will be limited to legislation addressing the tax deadline issue.
The need for the extension comes after a ruling by the Court of Chancery that impacted the administration or interpretation of property tax collections in New Castle County.
Delaware Governor Matt Meyer recently called on the General Assembly to return for a session to discuss the estimated $400 million revenue shortfall caused by the federal government shutdown.