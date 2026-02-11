DELAWARE — The Delaware Department of Transportation says Seven people have died on Delaware roadways so far this year, a higher number than at the same time last year.
Georgetown EMS responded to 20 motor car accident calls in January alone, according to first responder Stephen Chapis.
“Since 2017, when I started working here, there’s certainly been an increase in calls and an increase in vehicle accidents because we’ve got more people coming to this county and we’ve got more cars on the road,” said Chapis.
DelDOT officials say population growth and increased traffic volume are contributing factors, but not the only concerns.
“Really, our concern is that it’s been a very cold winter. As soon as it begins to warm up, we’re going to see a lot of activity. People are going to be eager to get out,” said C.R. McLeod of DelDOT. “Usually when we get into warmer months, it’s when we see those spikes in fatality.”
In January, two fatal crashes occurred in southern Delaware — one in Milford on North Rehoboth Boulevard and another near Laurel on Sussex Highway.
Both DelDOT and first responders attribute many crashes to distracted driving and urge motorists to avoid using their phones behind the wheel.
Data also show a sharp rise in intersection-related fatalities. So far this year, four deadly crashes have occurred at intersections — a 300% increase compared with the same time last year.
Last year, DelDOT says more than 100 people died on Delaware roadways, including victims of car collisions as well as pedestrian and bicyclist crashes.
DelDOT officials say they will continue studying crash trends in an effort to improve safety as part of the state’s “Road to Zero” initiative aimed at eliminating traffic deaths.