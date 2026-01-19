DELAWARE - The Shine a Light series continues with an interview with the director of DNREC's Division of Parks and Recreation, Matthew Ritter on Jan. 29., at the Lewes Public Library.
The event will take place from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Ritter's division oversees more than 20,000 acres in 17 state parks, including Cape Henlopen State Park. Ritter has worked with DNREC for 18 years and most recently as an environmental program administrator for the Division of Parks and Recreation.
The event will be introduced by Sally Boswell, a board member of Preserve Our Park. Bill Shull of the Cape Gazette and CoastTV's Madeleine Overturf will be asking Ritter questions about his work with DNREC, followed by questions from the audience.
The Shine a Light series founded by Ronald Collins, is to make the work of local, state, and federal officials more transparent and open to public examination.
No registration is required for the event.