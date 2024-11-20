REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested 30-year-old Shakiel Carter of Dover and 24-year-old Tramel Wright of Hartly for organized retail crime following shoplifting incidents at multiple stores in the Tanger Outlets.
On Nov. 16, troopers responded to The North Face store on Bayside Outlet Drive after reports of shoplifting. Upon arrival, officers learned a female suspect was concealing merchandise while her male accomplice left the store. The female suspect, later identified as Carter, fled in a Honda minivan occupied by Wright and a 4-year-old child. The suspects abandoned the car with the child inside and fled on foot. Troopers apprehended Wright at a nearby business and discovered what they suspect to be heroin on him. Carter was later located at a nearby ACME store.
A search of the minivan revealed stolen goods valued at over $1,700 from Victoria’s Secret and Under Armour Factory House. Both suspects were taken into custody at Troop 7. The investigation remains ongoing.
Charges:
- Shakiel Carter: Two counts of theft (organized retail crime), attempted theft over $1,500, conspiracy, providing false information to law enforcement, child endangerment, resisting arrest, and trespassing. She was committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $23,050 secured bond.
- Tramel Wright: Attempted theft (organized retail crime) over $1,500, possession of a controlled substance (Tier 1), and conspiracy. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $6,000 secured bond.