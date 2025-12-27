DELMARVA - Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is most common this time of year due to the shorter days and lower sun angles, according to psychologists.
Paul Vincenzio has a family member that suffers from SAD.
"It can be passed down from generation to generation, if not handled at the present time. So, you know, for me, like it was, I don't want to say traumatic, but a very eye opening moment, especially at my youth when I knew nothing," Vincenzio said.
Doctor Katie Elder, a psychologist in Sussex county, sees increased cases of SAD this time of year.
"It's mostly the interplay on serotonin and melatonin on the brain. So it's important for people to have sunlight exposure, to get outside, to keep healthy habits, even when the daylight changes," Elder said. "Say they've been impacted by grief, or a significant loss, or things have been more stressful, than the shorter time in sunlight, or their ability to get outside, might have been impacted by other life circumstances".
Elder adds that supplements and light therapy are helpful, as well as monitoring your sleep habits. She said getting adequate sleep, and not too much sleep. Too much sleep can be as harmful as not getting enough.
After the winter solstice, we gain 1 to 2 minutes of daylight daily. This means more opportunities to absorb Vitamin D and lessen symptoms of SAD.