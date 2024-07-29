BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Bridgeville on July 28.
DSP said troopers responded to a home on the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive for a report of shots being fired. Upon arriving, officers learned that an unknown suspect fired several shots at a group of people. The victims did not have injuries, and Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Detectives continue to investigate the incident.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact DSP or Detective K. Perry by calling 302-752-3800.