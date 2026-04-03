MILLSBORO, Del. - Emergency crews responded to a crash Wednesday evening that brought down a utility pole and shut down part of John J. Williams Highway.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Mid Sussex Rescue Squad were called around 7:59 p.m. on April 1 to the area of Holly Lake Road for a single-car crash, according to IRVFC.
Crews found a car that had left the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing it to snap. Sussex County paramedics were also dispatched to assist.
Responders worked on patient stabilization, secured the car and handled debris and fluid cleanup. The Delaware State Fire Police closed John J. Williams Highway while waiting for a utility provider to respond.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.