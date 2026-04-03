Car Crash

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Mid Sussex Rescue Squad were called around 7:59 p.m. on April 1 to the area of Holly Lake Road for a single-car crash, according to IRVFC. (IRVFC)

MILLSBORO, Del. - Emergency crews responded to a crash Wednesday evening that brought down a utility pole and shut down part of John J. Williams Highway.

The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Mid Sussex Rescue Squad were called around 7:59 p.m. on April 1 to the area of Holly Lake Road for a single-car crash, according to IRVFC.

Utility Pole

Crews found a car that had left the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing it to snap. Sussex County paramedics were also dispatched to assist. (IRVFC)

Crews found a car that had left the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing it to snap. Sussex County paramedics were also dispatched to assist.

Responders worked on patient stabilization, secured the car and handled debris and fluid cleanup. The Delaware State Fire Police closed John J. Williams Highway while waiting for a utility provider to respond.

Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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