SEAFORD, Del. - 10 months after a car drove through the store front of Slingers Pizza and Grill in Seaford, the local shop has reopened.
The restaurant posted to Facebook on Dec. 18 that inspections from the fire marshal and health department were passed. However, Monday, Dec. 30, the shop officially reopened to customers.
On March 11, at about 11:15 a.m., the Seaford Police Department says a car was being driven by 33-year-old Dustin Crockett of Seaford. Officers were initially responding to reports of a driver slumped over the wheel, but by the time they arrived, the car had gone through the restaurant.
A child was in the car when the accident happened and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Crockett was arrested and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,000 secured bond.