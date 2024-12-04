MILLSBORO, Del. – A commercial structure fire alarm prompted an emergency response Tuesday evening, Dec. 3, at the Taormina Square Shopping Center on Silicato Drive in Millsboro. Reports indicated smoke venting through a business and an audible alarm sounding in an adjacent property.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company responded to the incident with units including Chief 80-15, Rescue 80, Tower 80 from the Oak Orchard facility and Tanker 80 from the Long Neck facility. Delaware State Fire Police also provided support.
Upon arrival, crews checked the outside of the single-story commercial building, gained access through the knox key system and performed an interior assessment to determine the source of the issue.
The investigation revealed that the smoke and alarm were caused by a culinary cleaning issue in a neighboring business, and no active fire was present.
The Delaware State Fire Police managed traffic control during the incident.