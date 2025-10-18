GEORGETOWN, Del. - A Smyrna man is facing multiple charges after police say he crashed into the Georgetown Circle during a high-speed incident that began near Georgetown Elementary School Friday night.
Georgetown Police identified the driver as 28-year-old Dwayne Boney.
Officers say he was initially seen speeding on Old Laurel Road around 10:20 p.m. When they tried to catch up, Boney allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a school ramp before reversing and fleeing the scene.
Police say Boney continued driving recklessly toward downtown, where he ultimately lost control and struck the interior of the circle. The crash caused significant damage. Officers said Boney showed signs of impairment and was taken to a hospital before being released into police custody.
Police say no injuries were reported.
Boney faces a long list of charges, including DUI, criminal mischief, fleeing police and multiple traffic violations. He was released on his own recognizance after a magistrate hearing.
The circle has been the site of past incidents, including a 2023 crash that damaged the memorial for fallen Georgetown Police Officer Chad Spicer. The town recently approved relocating the memorials for Spicer and Chief William T. “Bill” Gregg to a safer spot near raised flower beds off North and South Bedford streets.