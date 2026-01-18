DELMARVA - Communities including Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Rehoboth Beach saw snowfall begin around late afternoon, following earlier rain. Snow plows were deployed as flakes continued to fall, treating roads while motorists slowed down to navigate slick conditions.
Virginia Davidson, who runs a business in Fenwick Island, said she had to be on the roads Sunday night but advised others to stay home if possible. “Avoid the roads. If you don't have to go out, just don't go out,” Davidson said.
Despite the changing weather, some businesses benefited from the timing of the snowfall. Patrick Turner, who owns a business in Rehoboth Beach, said snow arriving later in the day allowed customers to continue shopping.
“this weekend, at least for us historically has been a great weekend. And I'm happy to say that even with the rain and or the fear of snow, that it hasn't impacted our customers,” Turner said.
As snow began sticking to surfaces, colder temperatures could lead to slick and icy conditions in some areas overnight.