DELMARVA - A recent two-day snowstorm left much of Delmarva covered in snow, transforming beaches and coastal landmarks into winter scenes.
At Primehook Beach, snow partially covered the sand. The shoreline sat empty, with birds braving the cold.
In Lewes, snow surrounded the cannons at 1812 Memorial Park. A quiet view stretched over the Lewes Canal.
At Savannah Beach, sunlight reflected off snow-covered sand dunes. Empty benches faced the water as waves rolled onto the shore.
The winter weather also reshaped scenes in the nation's summer capital. Snow was piled on both sides of Rehoboth Avenue, and the boardwalk appeared blanketed in white.
Denise Jones described the ocean's transformation during the storm.
"The ocean always really brings in when the storms come in. It really comes alive with guitar waves, the crashing. They'll come all the way up and up into the dunes, and it freezes over the foam and everything. It's really beautiful," Jones said.
Despite the cold, some people ventured outside. Beachgoers, including at least three dogs, were seen walking along the snow-covered coastline.