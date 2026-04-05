DELMARVA - Draper Media will present the 2026 "SonRise Sermons: Crown Him King" Easter special, a one-hour broadcast celebrating the message of hope, sacrifice and resurrection central to the Christian faith.
Now in its seventh season, the locally produced program features a blend of Scripture readings, music and Easter messages from pastors across Delmarva.
The broadcast includes messages from Pastor David Vargas of United Church’s Sussex Campus and Pastor Jonathan Quatela of the Church Ambassador Network of Delaware. Their messages focus on the meaning of the resurrection and its relevance today.
The special also brings together voices from Draper Media stations, including: Lisa Bryant, Jason Lee, Matthew Pencek, Paul Williams, Grace Eckerle, Alexis Griess and David Scott.
Music for the special includes selections from multi-platinum composer and producer Tommee Profitt, along with performances from local and regional musicians.
Filmed at locations across Delmarva, the annual special continues its mission of sharing encouragement and the message of Christ with viewers throughout the region and beyond. The program will air Easter Sunday on CoastTV at 10:30 a.m., with a radio simulcast and online.