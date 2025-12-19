Sounds of the Seasons

The evening will feature festive music from the Milford Community Band. (Scotty Edler)

MILTON, Del. - The holiday spirit is set to fill the air Saturday, Dec. 20 as the Milford Community Band performs at the annual “Sounds of the Seasons” concert, hosted by Goshen United Methodist Church.

The free concert begins at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 103 Mulberry St. in Milton. The evening will feature festive music from the Milford Community Band.

Light refreshments will be provided by Goshen UMC following the concert. Organizers invite people of all ages to enjoy an evening of seasonal music and community fellowship.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you