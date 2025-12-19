MILTON, Del. - The holiday spirit is set to fill the air Saturday, Dec. 20 as the Milford Community Band performs at the annual “Sounds of the Seasons” concert, hosted by Goshen United Methodist Church.
The free concert begins at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 103 Mulberry St. in Milton. The evening will feature festive music from the Milford Community Band.
Light refreshments will be provided by Goshen UMC following the concert. Organizers invite people of all ages to enjoy an evening of seasonal music and community fellowship.