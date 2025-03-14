Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 6 AM EDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. For the Gale Watch, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters possible. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM Saturday to 6 AM EDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the winds not that far above the surface Sunday are forecast to become very strong, the gale force winds Sunday may take some time to develop given a much warmer air mass moving over the chilly bay waters. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. &&