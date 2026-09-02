LEWES, Del. — Drivers on southbound Route 1 near Lewes should prepare for lane closures later this month as work continues on the Minos Conaway Road overpass project.
The Delaware Department of Transportation said lane closures are scheduled on southbound Route 1 between Best Lane and Janice Road from Monday, Sept. 14, through Friday, Sept. 25, weather permitting. That stretch of the highway includes the lanes next to Red Mill Pond, Minos Conaway Road, and the Nassau Bridge.
Work has been going on for months in the area, as part of plans to revamp the Minos Conaway / Route One intersection and the areas around it. In July, the trail near Janice Road was detoured to assist construction of a new road underneath the Nassau Bridge.
Crews will conduct milling, wedging and paving work during the closures. The work will also include guardrail installation and relocation of a barrier wall.
DelDOT advises drivers to use caution through the work zone and expect minor delays.
More information about the project is available at deldot.gov and on DelDOT’s Minos Conaway Road project page.