LEWES, Del.- Runners, hikers, cyclists and dogs on the Lewes-Georgetown trail are being rerouted as DelDOT's multi-million dollar and multi-year road improvement progresses.
One of the most noticeable changes along the trail is near the Nassau Bridge. The existing trail has been closed while construction crews finish work on the newly extended New Road, located beneath the bridge. Trail users are being directed to utilize a temporary path between barriers that connects the bridge area to Nassau Road.
Pat Setley, Milford, who frequently walks the trail with her husband, Rick, and dog, said the temporary route has taken some getting used to.
"It's a little off putting right now with the direction of now the way the trail is going. But I'm assuming that that will be just short term," said Pat Setley.
The trail's detour is part of a much larger project that includes new traffic patterns to improve traffic flow in the less than a mile stretch of road. A new roundabout at New Road and Nassau Road is almost done and will connect traffic from beneath the bridge. Further down, a separate roundabout is near completion on Janice Road.
That roundabout will connect to a newly paved service road intended to keep drivers off Route 1 by providing direct access to Minos Conaway Road.
There's still months of work ahead for these roundabouts, and years for the entire project, but Minos Conaway at Route 1 can expect to re-open in September.