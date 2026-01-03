Speak Out Against Hate names new board members for 2026

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Speak Out Against Hate has announced the election of three new members to its Board of Directors for three-year terms: Providenza (Enza) Rocco, Bonnie Tamres-Moore and Tara Sheldon.
According to Speak Out Against Hate, following the organization’s annual meeting on Dec. 11, the board also approved its officers for 2026, with Patty Maloney as president, Leslie Slan as vice president, Allan Slan as treasurer and Rocco as secretary. The new board members join Charlotte King, Peter Schott and Gail Jackson.
Speak Out Against Hate is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization based in Sussex County dedicated to addressing hate, bias and discrimination through education, advocacy and community engagement.