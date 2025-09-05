LEWES, Del.- A “Speak Out Against Hate” town hall was held Friday evening at the Lewes Public Library, featuring U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride as a guest speaker.
Rep. McBride highlighted the importance of dialogue, saying, “The only way that we can heal the divides in our country… is by seeing one another as people combatting hate in all of its forms and having difficult conversations across difference and disagreement.” She also emphasized nonviolent approaches, stating, “What we need is nonviolent, peaceful dialog to foster change, to open hearts and change minds, to tap people's empathy.”
Outside the library, protesters gathered in opposition to McBride’s appearance. At the same time, supporters organized a counter-protest with “Speak Out Against Hate” signs.
The organization, which aims to foster conversations and promote understanding across communities, said it plans to hold another town hall at the Lewes Public Library on Nov. 13.