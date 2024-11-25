WASHINGTON - On. Nov. 25, Jack Smith has filed a motion to drop all of the felony charges against President-elect Donald Trump in relation to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, reports NBC.
Trump attempted to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election just before the riot attacks. He was first indicted on the four felonies in Aug. 2023 which marked the first time in history that a president was accused of seeking to retain power illegally.
According to NBC, the dismissal of the charges also makes history. 50 years after Richard Nixon was forced by lawmakers from both parties to resign the presidency amid allegations of criminal conduct, half of American voters will return Trump to the presidency despite his charges of criminal misconduct in office.
Smith’s office wrote in Monday’s filing that it’s seeking to dismiss the charges in line with the Justice Department’s longstanding position that it can’t charge a sitting president. But, it added: “That prohibition is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government’s proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Government stands fully behind.” reported NBC.