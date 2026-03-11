SALISBURY, Md. -The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will lower the speed limit along part of U.S. 50 Business in Salisbury on Friday, March 13.
The change affects the stretch of U.S. 50 Business, also known as East Salisbury Parkway and Ocean Gateway, between Civic Avenue and Hobbs Road. The current 55 mph speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph along the 2.7-mile corridor.
The State Highway Administration recently completed a traffic study of the roadway and determined that lowering the speed limit would improve safety for drivers and other people using the highway.
New roadside signs showing the updated 45 mph speed limit will be installed to notify drivers of the change.
The State Highway Administration said the adjustment is part of ongoing efforts to improve safety and transportation conditions across Maryland. Drivers traveling through the area should remain alert for new signage, reduced speed limits and changing traffic patterns.