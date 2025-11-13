MARYLAND- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is inviting public feedback this month on its Draft 2025 Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan through two virtual meetings and an online survey.
Officials say the plan details the agency’s work to improve accessibility along public rights-of-way it owns and maintains. It outlines current policies, findings, and strategies for integrating accessibility into statewide transportation planning, as well as technology-driven tools to track progress and identify future improvements.
According to the agency, people who live in Maryland can review the Draft Americans with Disabilities Act Transition Plan online and share input during the two virtual meetings:
- Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Microsoft Teams or by phone at 1-667-262-2962, ID: 172976547#.
- Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. via Microsoft Teams or by phone at 1-667-262-2962, ID: 798430406#.
Closed captioning and sign language interpretation will be available.
In addition to the virtual meetings, the State Highway Administration is operating a survey for people to share their experiences and suggestions. The agency says comments and survey responses can be submitted by mail to the State Highway Administration Office of Equal Opportunity by Wednesday, Dec. 3, at 11:59 p.m.
The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 requires public agencies to identify and correct barriers to accessibility in public spaces. State leaders say they aim not only to meet but to exceed standards by continuously evaluating pedestrian accessibility and improving safety across Maryland roadways.