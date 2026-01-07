HEBRON, Md.- The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has started a $3.5 million project. The agency says it will improve safety and traffic flow at the intersection of US 50 (Ocean Gateway) and Old Railroad Road in Wicomico County.
The work should finish by the end of 2026, weather permitting. Upgrades focus on the Hebron area, where heavy traffic and frequent turns have raised safety concerns, according to officials.
According to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, the project includes installing a new traffic signal and adding signal control to all movements, except for right turns from eastbound and westbound Old Railroad Road. Those right turns will stay yield-controlled to US 50.
Additional improvements include updated signage and pavement markings, concrete channelization for left turns and the installation of LED “Red Signal Ahead” signs placed ahead of the intersection to warn drivers.
Traffic Systems Inc. of Harmans is serving as the contractor for the project. Maryland officials say ongoing updates are available through the US 50 at Old Railroad Road project portal on the agency’s website.