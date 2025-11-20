MILFORD, Del. — Representatives from the Delaware Rural Health Initiative on Thursday highlighted the unique challenges rural communities face in accessing healthcare - challenges state officials say ultimately contribute to poorer outcomes in chronic conditions.
For Lincoln resident Linda Rogers, those barriers are familiar.
“It is hard for people moving here to find primary care physicians,” she said. “No matter where we go, it’s a two-month wait, three-month wait. It took me a month to get an MRI.”
State leaders say stories like Rogers’ are what they’re working to prevent. Delaware Department of Health and Social Services Cabinet Secretary Christen Linke Young said addressing the statewide shortage of clinicians remains a major part of the solution.
“Whether it is bringing new primary care physicians into the pipeline, supporting other kinds of clinicians, School-Based Health Centers, or mobile health units that can meet people where they are and deliver key services,” she said.
The remarks came during the 14th annual National Rural Health Day reception at the Milford Wellness Village, a celebration of progress and a commitment to keep improving care for the nearly 40 percent of Delawareans who live in rural areas.
This year, Milford Wellness Village owner and operator Meir Gelley was honored with the 2025 Community Star Award for expanding services for the aging population across Kent and Sussex counties.
State officials also discussed Gov. Matt Meyer’s Rural Health Transformation Plan, which focuses on investing in education for young people entering healthcare fields and supporting older Delawareans who struggle to access consistent care.
“Unfortunately, I think there’s a long way to go,” Rogers said.