SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- With a weekend winter storm headed our way, it is important to remember safety and health when shoveling snow and ice.
Marisa Conti is an Internal Medicine Physician at Beebe Health. She stresses the importance of knowing your limitations when it comes to shoveling snow and ice.
"A lot of people aren't used to doing that kind of exercise, at least that heavy frequently. So I always like to say try to get some help. Use a smaller snow shovel, if the snow is heavy enough, sometimes it can really put a strain on your back and your heart." said Conti.
Doctor Conti says it is better to push the snow than lift it, and to use a specific part of your body. "We recommend using your lower legs, and trying to push off of your legs more, than always using your back. The pushing is an easier activity than lifting."
Conti also suggest to wear shoes that have a good base to them, that aren't slippery, and keep your feet warm and dry. "Taking small steps, making sure you test the ground before you take a step is important. A fall can be catastrophic for a lot of people."
It is also important to be aware of the kind of salt you're using to melt the snow and ice. Rock salt melts ice and snow quickly, but can erode concrete and brick. Another alternative is magnesium chloride, safer for concrete and brick surfaces. For gripping in the ice and snow, it's best to use kitty litter, sand, or other environmentally safe alternatives.
