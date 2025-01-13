SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -One week after a large snowstorm brought over 10 inches of snow to many communities, people in Lewes and Milton are still dealing with its lingering effects.
In Lewes, the city has issued a reminder that all sidewalks must be cleared by Monday, Jan. 13. Those unable to remove the snow themselves are encouraged to plan for someone to assist in clearing the areas they are responsible for.
Meanwhile in Milton, trash and recycling services for some housing developments remain delayed due to road conditions. Last week’s Wednesday and Thursday pickups were canceled, leaving many locals concerned about accumulating garbage.
One person left a handwritten note on their trash bin in Cannery Village reading, “PLEASE TAKE THIS TRASH,” illustrating the frustration some are experiencing as they wait for service to resume.